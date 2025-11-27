PN warns Malta risks losing fiscal autonomy after EU flags concerns on Budget 2026

The Nationalist Party has warned that Malta risks losing autonomy over its public finances after the European Commission cautioned that the government’s 2026 budget may not comply with EU fiscal rules.

“The financial mismanagement of Robert Abela’s government, which has severely missed its own fiscal targets and burdened the country with record levels of debt, has driven Malta into a dead end,” PN spokespersons Adrian Delia and Jerome Caruana Cilia said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the European Commission published its assessment of Malta’s draft budgetary plan, which found that the country’s cumulative expenditure growth exceeds what was agreed with the European Council.

European Economy and Productivity Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in Brussels that Malta’s budgetary plan was “at risk of material non-compliance” with council recommendations.

According to the commission’s autumn forecast, Malta’s net expenditure is projected to increase by 27% in 2026 compared to the base year 2023, which is above the maximum cumulative growth rate of 20.4% recommended by the council.

This corresponds to a cumulative deviation of 1.5% of GDP, significantly above the 0.6% GDP threshold set for 2026.

The Opposition said that under Robert Abela, Malta’s debt has risen to unprecedented levels, with the prime minister having borrowed more than all his predecessors combined since independence.

The PN stated that Abela inherited a €5 billion debt, which is set to rise to €11.6 billion by the end of this year, and will exceed €14 billion within three years according to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s own projections.

“While Labour excels in slogans and self-praise, the reality tells a different story,” the PN statement said, noting that last March, Caruana had boasted that Malta’s finances were so strong that the country would exit the Excessive Deficit Procedure early. “Yet now the commission is warning that unless it reins in uncontrolled spending, Malta will not only fail to exit early, but the EU will be forced to intervene this coming spring.”

The Opposition pointed out the significant budget forecasting errors, stating that for 2025, expenditure was meant to reach €7 billion but is now projected at €7.5 billion, a shortfall of half a billion euros. They said that, similarly, the government deficit, projected at around €850 million, is set to reach €1 billion by year’s end.

They also said the government, “despite boasting of a supposedly strong economy", brought Malta into the excessive deficit procedure following the FATF grey-listing.

The commission also noted Malta ignored its June 2025 recommendation to wind down energy emergency support measures. The net budgetary cost of energy subsidies is projected at 1.1% of GDP this year and 1% of GDP in 2026, which the commission said, “is not in line with what was recommended by the council”.

The PN spokespersons pointed out that it was not only the Nationalist Party that raised concerns, but also the government’s own Fiscal Advisory Council urged Clyde Caruana to correct course, stating that the government had completely failed to meet its fiscal targets for the previous year.

The PN called on the Labour government to put an end to what it described as waste and reckless spending, citing scandals from the hospital’s controversy to the Electrogas affair, and money spent on consultancies and by the Film Commissioner on parties and extravagance.

The PN urged the Labour government “in the interest of Malta’s integrity, autonomy and reputation” to ensure that these warnings do not fall on deaf ears, and to correct its course without delay.

The commission has invited Malta to take the necessary measures within the national budgetary process to ensure that fiscal policy in 2026 is in line with council recommendations.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​