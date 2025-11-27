Opposition wants Auditor General to investigate political interference allegations at Malita Investments

Opposition members on the Public Accounts Committee have formally requested the Auditor General to investigate allegations of political interference at Malita Investments plc.

The request was submitted on Thursday afternoon by PAC Chair Darren Carabott, members Graham Bencini and Mario De Marco, together with Shadow Minister for Social and Affordable Housing Ivan Bartolo, at the National Audit Office.

“The public has every right to know what is happening with its money and with social housing assets, particularly at a time when so many families and young people are struggling to secure a roof over their heads,” they said.

The move follows allegations made by former Labour MEP and ex-Malita Chairperson Marlene Mizzi, who claimed she was removed from her position by Housing Minister Roderick Galdes after calling out what she described as his interference in the company’s operations.

Malita Investments is a government-majority-owned company that acquires, develops and manages properties forming part of large-scale national projects worth millions of euros, including social housing. The remaining shares are listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, and the company falls under Minister Galdes’s responsibility.

On Wednesday, Malita said it “categorically refutes” allegations that any of its actions were influenced by government officials, insisting that all decisions were taken independently and in line with its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

It added that “any executive resignations were the result of personal reasons, legitimate governance processes and strategic differences regarding the company's direction and were entirely unconnected to any alleged external intervention.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mizzi said her dismissal in May 2024 came weeks after a meeting at Galdes’s office during which she objected to his “interference in the workings of a plc” and his close contact with contractors engaged by the company.

“I stood up to him,” she said. “Evidently, he was not amused.”

The Opposition members are requesting the Auditor General to investigate how Malita Investments used public funds and assets, whether proper public procurement procedures were followed, and whether good governance practices ensuring transparency, accountability and due diligence were applied.

They also requested that in his report, the Auditor General issue recommendations on how companies like Malita should operate to avoid similar situations in future.

The allegations have raised serious concerns regarding shortcomings in governance, management and administration at the company. In recent hours, Malita’s current Executive Chairman, appointed after Mizzi in 2024, has also submitted his resignation.

This follows earlier resignations, including that of the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Galdes said any communication he had with Malita Investments was to reduce delays and ensure public housing projects progressed at an acceptable pace for families awaiting them.

“The company has its own management structure, and as minister, my role was always one of general political oversight, not operational intervention. That is my responsibility and my duty towards the public,” he said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​