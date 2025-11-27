Isolated showers, possible hail and thunderstorms to hit Malta this weekend

Isolated showers, possibly with hail and thunder are set to hit the Maltese islands in the next few hours, the Met Office has warned.

The rain is expected to persist throughout the weekend along with rather strong northwesterly winds which will reach Force 4 and 5.

In a statement on Thursday, the Met Office said that the unstable weather is due to a low-pressure system hovering over the central Mediterranean, which will probably move toward the east.

"Despite occasional showers here and there, November is still slightly behind its monthly rainfall quota of 89.0 mm."

The temperature in Malta will also likely drop, as the daytime highs will range between 18°C and 16°C, while these will drop to 13°C and 12°C at night. Despite this, northwesterly winds will make the temperature feel colder, especially at night.

"A brief look at the first days of December suggests that Monday 1st December may bring a return to partly cloudy conditions, though further unstable weather is expected later in the week."

Looking back to October, the Met Office said that rainfall totalled 71.2mm of rain, just below the 77.8mm quota.

"The first half of the month was wetter than the second, which brought more stable weather conditions. During October, four thunderstorms approached the Maltese Islands, one fewer than the monthly norm."

The Met Office said that October was slightly cooler than usual, with a 0.4°C difference between the monthly average and the climatic norm.

When it comes to wind, October saw an average wind speed of 8.7 knots, compared to the monthly norm of 7.4 knots.