Adrian Delia stands his ground on overpopulation remarks: ‘It’s about numbers not nationality’

Opposition MP Adrian Delia has defended comments he made in parliament about overpopulation, insisting his argument concerns numbers rather than nationality.

His clarification comes after criticism over his warning that foreign nationals now outnumber Maltese residents in six localities.

Delia said the country’s challenges stem from rapid population growth that the government failed to plan for, regardless of whether that growth came from foreign workers or a sudden return of thousands of Maltese immigrants.

“My argument is about numbers, not nationality,” Delia said. “Had Malta’s population grown by the same amount naturally in such a short time, or had the government launched a scheme that brought back 160,000 Maltese immigrants within a few years, we would still be facing today’s problems. The government did not plan for this major change. Act first, think later.”

He argued that this lack of planning has had a negative impact on quality of life. Delia pointed to the rising cost of housing, noting that the average apartment now costs more than €414,000, while Malta’s average annual salary stands at €24,000.

“With that salary, people can barely live, let alone buy property,” he said.

Delia also highlighted rising prices, particularly food, as well as inflation, which he partly attributed to population growth. Traffic, he added, has become one of the country’s biggest headaches, worsening as more cars hit the roads. A significant share of new vehicle licences, he said, are being issued to foreign nationals.

“The government’s policy of bringing in foreign workers is clogging our roads,” Delia said, citing studies estimating the economic impact of traffic at €700 million a year.

He said foreign workers have a right to access Malta’s healthcare system, but criticised the government for failing to expand facilities to meet growing demand. Instead, he said, public funds were wasted on the Vitals and Steward hospital concessions.

“Go to any waiting room today and what do you see? Long queues,” Delia said. “Facilities remained the same. They did not increase to compensate for the rise in population.”

Malta’s natural and historical environment, he added, is also under strain due to the rush to build more accommodation.

“This is affecting the quality of life of residents in towns and villages who are living with constant construction and watching the little greenery we have disappear,” he said. “Is this the legacy we want to leave behind?”

Delia also raised concerns about the capacity of Malta’s sewage and electricity infrastructure. Last summer, several beaches were closed for weeks because of sewage outflows, while widespread power cuts have become expected during the hotter months.

“The government did not plan,” he said. “The only way it knew how to grow the economy was by increasing the population.”

He warned that Malta is now trapped in a “vicious cycle,” saying the government will need to bring in even more foreign workers to sustain its growing debt.

Delia noted that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana which he described as one of the architects of the inward labour migration policy, has now admitted the system has become a problem, even though he says the country cannot do without it.