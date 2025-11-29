Abela tells Socialist International Malta’s model proves ‘progressive economics work’

Prime Minister Robert Abela used an address to the Socialist International in Malta to pitch his government’s economic and social reforms as proof that centre-left politics can still win and govern effectively, urging sister parties to focus on broad electoral coalitions, economic credibility, and progressive growth that raises living standards for all.

Hosting dozens of socialist and social-democratic delegations in Malta, Abela argued that the left’s success depends on reclaiming its traditional appeal as a party for all while grounding its politics in strong economic management. “Elections are won or lost on the economy. Always have been. Always will be,” he said.

Abela touted Malta’s economic performance and highlighted the €420 million in measures unveiled in the 2026 Budget, including a €160 million tax cut for parents, €120 million in social measures, €40 million in business incentives, and a €100 million investment in artificial intelligence.

“These measures encapsulate our core values: social justice, opportunity for families, economic growth rooted in dignity at work, and readiness for the technological era ahead,” he told delegates.

He also presented free childcare, free public transport and the removal of tax on pensions as examples of policies that many countries still discuss on paper but which we are delivering.

Warning against “sectional politics”, Abela urged the global left to build majorities instead of retreating into narrow constituencies. “We are at our best when we are at our broadest,” he said, quoting French socialist Jean Jaurès on the need for large majorities to enact change.

“We believe in the economics of lifting up, not trickling down,” he said, drawing a contrast with right-wing parties. Standing alongside Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Abela said both governments showed that “progressive economics work—work for working people”.

The prime minister also framed Malta’s foreign policy as grounded in active neutrality and mediation, insisting the country is “not neutral in the face of injustice”.

Recalling former prime minister Dom Mintoff’s warning that there can be “no peace in the world if there is no peace in the Mediterranean”, Abela said Malta will continue advocating for de-escalation and humanitarian action in the region.

He pointed to Malta’s recent tenure on the UN Security Council and its decision in September to formally recognise Palestinian statehood. “Neutrality means we are partisan for peace,” he said.

Abela also positioned Labour’s record on civil liberties, namely marriage equality, constitutional anti-discrimination protections and the ban on conversion practices, as evidence of “progressive politics transformed into national priorities”.

“These advances show that when we work together with courage and conviction, we can build a society where everyone’s rights are truly respected,” he said.

Abela closed by urging delegates to unify in the face of a rising right across Europe and beyond. “Popular, not populist,” he said, calling for renewed cooperation across borders and a recommitment to the mission of the Socialist International.

“We must never stop striving. And we must never stop learning together, working together, leading together.”