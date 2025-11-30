NGOs rally for World AIDS Day, criticise government inaction

Activists will call for universal access to HIV prevention and treatment in Malta at a World AIDS Day rally outside parliament today.

Focussed on breaking the silence around HIV, activists hope to confront the stigma and political inaction that continue to shape the lives of people living with the virus.

The rally is organised by Checkpoint Malta together with Moviment Graffitti, MGRM, LGBTI+ Gozo, ARC, Aditus Foundation and Drachma LGBTIQ. They want government to deliver on long-standing commitments to make HIV preventive medicines, PrEP and PEP, free and to broaden eligibility for antiretroviral therapy.

The coalition said there has a been a 65% rise in new HIV cases in Malta, with 754 persons known to be living with HIV in 2024. There were 53 newly-diagnosed cases of HIV last year.

“We are here to send a message that universal healthcare must include everyone at risk of HIV,” Moviment Graffitti representative Angele Deguara told MaltaToday. “Until this happens, people are left behind.”

Deguara said that despite the rising number of HIV cases, treatment is only provided free to Maltese citizens and foreign nationals with work permits. “This excludes students, non-working residents, new arrivals and many other vulnerable groups who cannot afford life-saving medication,” she said. Even EU citizens who are on exchange or visiting for study are not automatically covered unless in work.

She highlighted the financial burden of treatment: “Antiretroviral therapy costs around €1,000 a month. Prevention would reduce this long-term burden. Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) costs about €57 per month, and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) around €600. Both are out of reach for people who need them.”

Deguara said the government pledged last year to make these medications free, yet the budget this year made no reference to that promise.

The government has repeatedly promised to add PEP and PrEP to the National Formulary list. The pledge was included in the Labour Party’s election manifesto and restated in the Sexual Health Strategy announced in December 2024. When contacted by this paper in July this year, the Health Ministry had responded that the tender for the medication was being renegotiated since the previous one was due to expire.

Deguara said the theme of silence is central to understanding the impact of HIV in Malta. “There is a deep social silence surrounding HIV,” she said. “Many people still believe HIV is limited to gay men or can be contracted through casual contact and these misconceptions contribute to shame and fear.”

She said many people living with HIV hide their health condition even from family and friends. They carry the burden alone, she said.

Deguara also pointed to advances in treatment. “Since 2021, modern medication suppresses HIV to undetectable levels. People with an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus yet awareness remains low, even within LGBTQ communities. Silence now takes the form of political inaction and the absence of public campaigns.”

Secretary and Executive Board Member of Checkpoint Malta Jackie Roberts said frustration with the government has grown over the past year. “The government launched a sexual health policy last December… We submitted a 42-page response in February. We have received no reply and no working groups were formed,” she said.

Roberts added: “We have been asking for months for basic data, such as how many people currently use PrEP and how many would use it if it were free. Officials say they do not have these figures, even though they have research teams. Effective policy cannot be made without evidence. We need to know the scale of the need before implementing any changes.”

She criticised the lack of transparency and political will. “The government increased funding in the budget for sexual health, but we do not know how it will be allocated or if it will cover PrEP and PEP,” she said. For Roberts this is not a bureaucratic delay. “It feels political; the population of Malta and Gozo is the size of a medium-sized city and there is no reason why we cannot get universal access.”