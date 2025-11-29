Working group set up to pursue legal recognition of project managers, minister announces

A new working group has been set up to drive forward plans for the formal legal recognition of project managers in Malta’s construction sector, Justice and Construction Reform Minister Jonathan Attard announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Malta Chamber of Construction Management’s (MCCM) Annual General Meeting, Attard said the group will bring together the ministry, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and MCCM to draft and align legislative proposals before launching wider industry consultations.

The announcement follows a sector-wide survey carried out by the BCA with MCCM’s support, which drew 300 responses and indicated broad industry readiness for regulating the project-management profession.

Attard said the initiative forms part of the government’s wider push to raise standards in construction through investment, education and regulation. He noted that next year’s Budget will allocate increased funding to the sector, while reforms such as the mandatory Construction Industry Skill Card and Malta’s first National Building and Construction Codes will strengthen safety, sustainability and quality benchmarks.

Education will also remain central, the minister said, pointing to the recently launched Diploma in Construction Management, which is intended to offer a structured training route for both students and professionals seeking to upskill.

“These measures are part of a bold vision for a construction sector that is safe, sustainable, and innovative, aligned with Vision Malta 2050,” Attard said.

The MCCM represents project managers, warranted professionals, graduates and students, and provides CPD programmes, academic support and international chartership opportunities through affiliations with bodies including the Chartered Institute of Building and the International Construction Project Management Association.