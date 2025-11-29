Children march in Valletta to demand peace and justice in Malta’s first youth-led peace rally

Dozens of children took to the streets of Valletta on Saturday morning for Malta’s first-ever Children’s Peace March, calling for a fairer, kinder world and urging adults to take their concerns seriously.

Organised by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society (MFWS) together with MaltaCAN, the Local Councils Association and the Mediterranean Children’s Movement, the march marked World Children’s Rights Day and brought together young participants from children’s local councils, schools and youth organisations.

The march began in St George’s Square and ended outside parliament, where children read messages urging peace, solidarity and respect.

MFWS founder and former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said she was moved by the unified voice of the young participants, describing the march as the culmination of years of work to empower children to speak up about issues affecting them.

“This march for peace reminds us of a simple truth: children can only enjoy their rights when they live in peace,” she said, adding that promoting ethical values among young people helped “plant the seeds of a brighter, more just world”.

Local Council Association president Mario Fava, MaltaCAN president Karen Buttigieg and several children representing local councils also addressed the gathering, emphasising unity, compassion and the right to a safe childhood.

Project coordinator for Children’s Local Councils, Laura Marie Mercieca, said that during local meetings, children had repeatedly expressed concern about poverty, bullying, social exclusion and the suffering of children caught in wars.

“These issues weigh heavily on them as bystanders. They feel that no child, no matter their background, should face such hardship,” she said.

She added that the children no longer wanted to remain silent and hoped the march would raise awareness and spur adults and institutions into action.

“They want adults, institutions, and communities to recognise that young people are paying attention and that they care deeply about the world around them,” Mercieca said. “This march is their first collective step toward building a fairer, kinder and more peaceful world.”