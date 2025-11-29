ADPD calls for probe into Malita plc management after months of turmoil

ADPD has urged the government to launch an immediate investigation into the management of Malita plc, warning that the majority state-owned company is spiralling into crisis and risking leaving creditors exposed.

At a press conference on Saturday, party chairperson Sandra Gauci said the situation at Malita had “gone downhill over just a few months”, insisting someone must shoulder responsibility for what she described as a breakdown in governance at the company, which is 80% government-owned.

Gauci linked the urgency of an investigation to the sudden resignation this week of Malita’s executive chairman, Johann Farrugia, and renewed calls for the resignation of Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes. She said allegations raised by former Malita chairperson Marlene Mizzi about ministerial interference were “more credible than any denial”.

Mizzi has claimed she was removed from her post after warning Galdes not to interfere in the company’s operations, also alleging the minister maintained an overly close relationship with contractors providing goods and services to Malita. She said this behaviour was unhealthy. The minister has denied the claims.

Gauci said the situation highlighted once again a lack of accountability within entities linked to social accommodation, with consequences that ultimately hurt people struggling to access housing. “The messy situation in an area linked to social accommodation is of benefit to no one, especially for those who find it difficult to have a roof over their heads,” she said.

Deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo linked the Malita turmoil to wider structural issues in Malta’s property market. Citing a recent KPMG conference, he noted that property prices had risen at a much faster rate than wages for years.

Cacopardo argued that the government’s economic model, which is heavily dependent on imported labour, had inflated demand for housing and driven up rents across the board. The growth of the short-let sector, he added, had intensified pressure in residential areas like Swieqi and St Paul’s Bay.

He said regulating short-lets, as several local councils have demanded, could help ease pressure on both residents and local infrastructure. Without such intervention, he warned, traditional residential areas were rapidly transforming into “tourist towns”, undermining the work of local councils tasked with managing services.

ADPD said the situation at Malita was symptomatic of a wider governance problem and insisted the government must urgently explain how the company deteriorated so quickly and who will be held accountable.