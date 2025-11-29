Camilleri: Malta’s 'fair but firm' migration approach to continue as EU pact nears rollout

Malta will maintain its “fair but firm” approach to migration as the EU moves closer to implementing its new Migration and Asylum Pact, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Saturday, following the 9th MED5 ministerial meeting held in Malta.

Speaking after chairing the gathering of ministers from Malta, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Cyprus, Camilleri said the five Mediterranean frontline states had reinforced their shared stance that Europe’s borders and return systems must be strengthened for the pact to succeed.

“Today we have adopted a strategy that is fair but firm,” Camilleri said. “If someone does not have a legitimate claim to asylum, we are strict and we return them to their country of origin.” He highlighted Malta’s progress, noting that the country has moved from just 2% returns to over 80% this year, meaning three out of every four irregular arrivals have been returned.

The MED5 bloc, Camilleri said, has evolved from a forum of discussion into a coordinated group capable of influencing EU home affairs policy. “We go to the European Council as Mediterranean states with a clear and united voice,” he said.

Camilleri pointed to the European Commission’s First Annual Migration Management Report, which confirmed that Greece, Italy, Spain, and Cyprus remain under significant migratory pressure, while Malta is not listed. Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said frontline states remain the most exposed to irregular arrivals and must receive effective solidarity from other EU countries, while highlighting plans for improved pre-departure training and legal migration channels to reduce irregular flows.

Greece’s Thanos Plevris said the bloc had “walked a long road together” to address social pressures created by migration. He noted Greece’s recent law criminalising illegal stay has helped cut irregular entries by up to 50% in the past three months. “But border protection alone is not enough,” he warned.

Spain’s Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the MED5 alliance was crucial in ensuring EU policy balances solidarity with responsibility, while Cyprus deputy minister Nicholas Ioannides stressed the need for the pact to translate into operational reality, including rigorous border controls, efficient returns, and credible cooperation with origin countries.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Magnus Brunner acknowledged the pact is not perfect but said it would ultimately allow the EU to “control who enters” and reduce illegal crossings. Full implementation is expected by June 2026.

Camilleri concluded by reaffirming Malta’s position: “We want to help people who are truly in need. But when someone abuses the system, we must be firm and return them.” The MED5 bloc now turns its attention to the December Home Affairs Council, where the final negotiations on the EU migration reform will take place.