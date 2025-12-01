School stabbing should serve as collective wakeup call, education faculty dean says

Monday’s school stabbing should serve as a collective wakeup call, the university education faculty dean Colin Calleja has said.

“Violence has no place in our schools, and every institution involved in the upbringing and protection of young people bears a shared responsibility: schools, families, authorities, and broader society. Safety in education cannot be left to schools alone; it requires coordinated and systemic commitment,” Calleja said.

He said rather than reacting with blame and division, people should call for unity, care and decisive collaboration.

“The incident has inevitably placed extraordinary pressure on school staff and leadership. Teachers and administrators now face not only the emotional impact of the event but also the responsibility of reassuring families and safeguarding the school climate. They deserve our full support, not criticism. It is essential to recognise that schools, and those who lead them, continue to work tirelessly to maintain safe learning environments, despite increasingly complex social realities,” Calleja said.

The faculty dean also praised unions’ “measured and responsible” reactions.

“Their call for calm, their insistence on verified information, and their emphasis on strengthening safety protocols reflect professionalism and respect for all involved. In moments when fear and emotion can quickly dominate the public conversation, their restraint and vigilance have provided a much-needed anchor,” he said.

The faculty also said it stands in solidarity with educators and families affected by the incident.

On Monday, Malta woke up to a shock stabbing at the St Clare's College in Pembroke. The victim is in stable condition, and the aggressor was being questioned by the police.