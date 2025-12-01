‘No surprise’ Abela does not want to publish assets, Borg says after Galdes revelation

Opposition leader Alex Borg on Monday criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration for refusing to publish ministers’ asset declarations.

He said said the latest controversy involving Minister Roderick Galdes underscored the need for greater transparency.

“It is no surprise that Robert Abela and his Ministers do not want to publish their assets,” Borg said.

In a short message on social media, the PN leader said he wanted a “fair, clean, and transparent system” where young couples can become homeowners not because they “have access to some ‘good deal’,” but because they can genuinely afford to buy property.

Borg said the Labour government had normalised scandals and had become an administration that “turns a blind eye to everything,” believing that “no one and nothing can hold it to account.”

He insisted Galdes must answer for his actions, adding that it now falls to the prime minister to explain to the public what happened and take any necessary action.

Borg noted that while the minister responsible for affordable housing “enjoys special deals,” families and young people are facing soaring prices. Recent data showed the average property in Malta now costs €420,000.

He said a Nationalist government would work toward a country where young people and families have a genuine opportunity to become homeowners.

“This is the Malta we want to build together,” Borg said.