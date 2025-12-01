Constitutional amendments tabled to enshrine National Anthem Day, formalise Valletta’s capital status

The government has tabled two constitutional amendments aimed at establishing a National Anthem Day and strengthening the status of Valletta as Malta’s capital.

The first amendment proposes designating 27 December as the official day dedicated to the Maltese national anthem. The date marks the first public performance of the anthem in 1922, composed by Robert Samut with lyrics by Dun Karm Psaila.

The second amendment seeks to formally define Valletta in the Constitution as the capital city of Malta.

While Valletta has long served as the country’s administrative and political centre, the Constitution does not explicitly state this. Under the proposed reform, Valletta would be formally recognised and protected as Malta’s capital. The amendment is also being proposed as an entrenched provision, requiring a two-thirds majority vote in the House of Representatives.

Bonnici said the amendments would grant Valletta the constitutional safeguard it deserves. “As a government, we are responding not only to our country’s history, which bestowed the highest dignity on Valletta, but also to our values as a nation that protects, respects and preserves what is ours,” he said. “This initiative confirms the government’s commitment to protecting our national identity, cultural heritage and the symbols that unite us.”

Zerafa Civelli said recognising Valletta in law as the capital and honouring the national anthem on 27 December are “natural steps to strengthen our identity and heritage”.

She described Valletta as a symbol of history and culture which continues to inspire, while the national anthem “unites us as a people”.

“As the capital city, Valletta welcomes around 60,000 people daily, including workers, day-to-day visitors, tourists and those arriving by ferry or cruise liner,” she added. “This reflects its central role in our economy, tourism and cultural life, and strengthens the need for a clear and sustainable vision to continue caring for the city.”