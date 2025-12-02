New ‘L-Istrina’ ride category launched by eCabs ahead of national charity telethon

eCabs launched a new 'L-Istrina' ride category on Monday, aiding pledge collection and strengthening its partnership with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The new ride category is priced at the rate of an eCabs Go, however, with a €0.50 supplement per trip donated to L-Istrina.

“The company was proud to reinforce its commitment to L-Istrina”, said Luke Spiteri, Head of Operations at eCabs Malta, adding that this ride category “gives people a simple and meaningful way to contribute through their everyday mobility”.

This option will remain available until 26 December, and this year's collaboration also includes a 45-person team giving operational support on Boxing Day, with 30 vehicles, 45 drivers and 4 logistics coordinators, working free of charge to assist with pledge collection.

These vehicles are also currently circulating in Malta, carrying branded L-Istrina stickers, encouraging the public to “ride for a cause”.

Mark Mizzi, Head of Finance and Operations at the Malta Community Chest Fund, expressed his gratitude towards eCabs’ support