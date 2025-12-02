WATCH | Galdes downplays concerns surrounding his growing list of properties

Affordable Housing Minister Roderick Galdes has downplayed concerns raised after it was revealed that he had bought a duplex penthouse including a garage and airspace for just €140,000.

Galdes bought the penthouse in Victoria in 2021 from developer Joseph Portelli, as the minister insists the price was for a property in shell form.

Doorstepped outside of Castille on Tuesday, Galdes was asked whether he displayed bad judgement when he bought the penthouse from Portelli, a developer who boasts his close contact to politicians.

Almost instinctively, Galdes reassured MaltaToday that he paid for the penthouse and that he still has a loan to pay.

“If you buy property in Gozo, many people know who the contractors are,” Galdes said, adding, “I don’t think I was the only one who bought [property].”

The minister insisted that the matter was personal, stressing that he acted according to the law.

He then attempted to downplay the gravity of the controversy, insisting that he bought the property on plan and in shell form. “It’s not true that this is some luxury property,” Galdes said, adding that the penthouse only has four rooms.

Galdes was also questioned on how he was able to purchase a number of properties with a minister’s salary. According to past ministerial declarations, Galdes owns homes in Luqa, Xagħra, Qormi, Siġġiewi, Middlesex, and Sicily.

The minister reminded that he has been an MP since 2004 and claimed that he was always transparent when declaring his assets, telling this newspaper he has “family assets.”

Galdes joked that most of his properties were bought under a Nationalist government.

“God forbid a minister can’t buy property for his family,” he said, explaining that the house in Sicily was bought in 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis.