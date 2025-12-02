Alex Borg launches PN crowdfunding drive, with first funds to support party’s first podcast

Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg on Tuesday launched TAMA, a new crowdfunding initiative aimed at inviting the public to contribute financially to the party’s projects, starting with the PN’s first-ever podcast.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Borg urged supporters to “be part of the hope we are giving to the Maltese and Gozitan people”, insisting that political renewal must be a collective effort.

“Change does not happen on its own, nor is it driven by one person,” he said. “It comes from a group of people who believe in the same goal.”

Borg said the PN had rekindled hope among people, and that the new initiative would give supporters a direct role in shaping the party’s future. The crowdfunding platform, he added, is meant to create a space where individuals can contribute towards building “a new country together”.

The first project to be financed through TAMA will be the PN’s podcast, which the party says will bring together personal stories and ideas to inspire public discussion and “turn small acts into great change.”

The PN said any member of the public can contribute to the project by visiting pn.org.mt/tama, adding that every contribution counts.