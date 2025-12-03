PN crowdfunding site crash due to surge in donations, Alex Borg says

Opposition leader Alex Borg thanked PN supporters on Wednesday who contributed to the party’s crowdfunding campaign, TAMA, stating the site briefly crashed due to the overload of donations.

“In the first few minutes, just over €1000 were collected, and the system was unable to keep up at those moments,” he said and continued to urge those who did not succeed in donating due to the system crash, to try again during the day.

Borg also said that this acts as a symbol of hope that the PN is providing its supporters a “strong and audible voice”, directly referring to the Nationalist Party podcast being funded by this campaign.

This first funded podcast, the party says, will bring together personal stories and ideas to inspire public discussion and “turn small acts into great change”.

In a video shared on Borg’s social media on Tuesday, launching the campaign, he said that “change does not happen on its own, nor is it driven by one person”, since it comes from a group of people who share the same goal.

Borg also urged supporters to continue contributing, insisting that political renewal must be a collective effort.