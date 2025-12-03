Plastic confetti and helium balloons released into the air to be banned in 2026

Plastic confetti and the release of helium balloons which aren’t weighted will be banned in Malta after January 2026.

With the use of confetti seemingly increasing during events such as weddings, extravagant gender reveals, and other events, a new law seeks to ensure that Malta’s celebrations are a bit more environmentally friendly.

People are still allowed to use confetti and gas-filled balloons if the confetti is biodegradable, and if the balloons are weighted enough so they cannot travel far from the event where they are released.

Last March, the Environment Ministry had launched a public consultation on the ban of plastic confetti and balloons.

Plastic confetti and balloon releases contribute significantly to environmental pollution. Studies have shown that confetti, often made of microplastics, can contaminate soil and water bodies, posing risks to wildlife. Marine animals and birds frequently mistake plastic fragments for food, leading to ingestion and potential fatalities.

Balloons released into the air often end up in the sea or natural habitats, where they break down into smaller plastic pieces or entangle wildlife. Latex balloons, often marketed as biodegradable, can remain intact in saltwater for over a year, prolonging the risk to marine life.

In 2019, 39 local councils in Malta committed to discontinuing the use of balloons and plastic confetti during public events.