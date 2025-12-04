'Meeting Edwin does not set policy', PN says after former hard-right MP brought back into the fold

The Nationalist Party is playing down concerns over its leader meeting with a former hard-right MP who voted against marriage equality in 2017.

MaltaToday reported Wednesday that Edwin Vassallo is back in the fold of the Nationalist Party after a meeting with leader Alex Borg.

He said he has offered his avilability to the party “so that we are no longer complicit in the theft and destruction of the country”.

But the party is playing down this meeting with Vassallo, who had opposed introducing same-sex marriages and even voted against a 2018 domestic violence bill because it did not specifically condemn abortion.

“Meeting Edwin Vassallo does not set policy,” a PN spokesperson told MaltaToday. “Alex Borg met an ex-PN MP out of respect like he met with many others. He is doing his best to patch up between people with different ideas. It does not mean he subscribes to views that belong to him.”

The PN Leader never practised the politics of exclusion. Alex Borg practises the politics of discussion and conviction and that means if Edwin Vassallo wants to be part of the party, there is a party line to follow.

Vassallo is a conservative politician who had been vocal against the introduction of divorce in Malta and still campaigns against the introduction of abortion.

In 2017, he was the only MP who opposed introducing same-sex marriages and even voted against a 2018 domestic violence bill, arguing that the bill should have specifically condemned any form of abortion.

In 2019, he shared a “warning” about bananas injected with “blood containing HIV and AIDS” on his personal profile, claiming “This is Satanism”. He eventually apologised for sharing the fake news.

In 2022, Vassallo failed to get elected after 25 years in parliament. He went on to leave the party and set up Moviment Solidarjetà.