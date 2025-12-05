Agius Saliba, Zammit Lewis join choir of Labour voices opposing Żabbar elderly home
PL MP Edward Zammit Lewis further blasts 'insensitive' Planning Authority and calls for local plan change
An MP and MEP have become the latest Labour representatives to voice their opposition against a five-storey elderly home in Żabbar.
Alex Agius Saliba and Edward Zammit Lewis have joined a growing choir of politicians who are speaking out against the proposed development.
Earlier this week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and MP Carmelo Abela both declared their opposition against the project.
Their comments come ahead of a protest scheduled for Monday 8 December against the five-storey development. The protest is being led by the Żabbar local council and Moviment Graffitti.
On Thursday, MEP and PL deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba expressed his solidarity with Żabbar’s residents and mayor, saying that “Pjazza Medjatriċi deserves more respect.”
Meanwhile, in a lengthier post on Facebook, MP Edward Zammit Lewis stated that the project is confirmation that “the Planning Authority remains insensitive towards public sentiment.”
Zammit Lewis added that government and its entities must be aligned with people’s wishes.
Zammit Lewis went one step further, asking what is holding government back from revising the local plans to protect such areas in the heart of localities.