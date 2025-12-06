Zammit Lewis repeats call for Malta to withdraw from Eurovision to protest Israel's participation

Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis has repeated his call for Malta to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in protest of Israel's participation.

Zammit Lewis had already made his case for the boycott in parliament, but Saturday's statement comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that Israel is allowed to compete in this year's contest despite its atrocities in Palestine.

In a statement on Facebook, Zammit Lewis said that he disagrees with the EBU's stance and that of Malta, as Culture Minister Owen Bonnici made it clear that Malta will still participate.

The PL MP noted that Malta should boycott the Eurovision as a sign of respect towards the Maltese who worked for the Palestinian cause, reminding that Malta had always championed a two-state solution.