Zammit Lewis repeats call for Malta to withdraw from Eurovision to protest Israel's participation
The PL MP noted that Malta should boycott the Eurovision as it makes no sense, 'to go and sing with those who represent a country exercising aggression not only on Hamas, but on women and children'
Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis has repeated his call for Malta to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in protest of Israel's participation.
Zammit Lewis had already made his case for the boycott in parliament, but Saturday's statement comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that Israel is allowed to compete in this year's contest despite its atrocities in Palestine.
In a statement on Facebook, Zammit Lewis said that he disagrees with the EBU's stance and that of Malta, as Culture Minister Owen Bonnici made it clear that Malta will still participate.
The PL MP noted that Malta should boycott the Eurovision as a sign of respect towards the Maltese who worked for the Palestinian cause, reminding that Malta had always championed a two-state solution.
Zammit Lewis added that it makes no sense, "to go and sing with those who represent a country exercising aggression not only on Hamas, but on women and children."
On Friday, Moviment Graffitti also urged a boycott on the Eurovision as Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia announced that they would be refusing to participate in the contest.