Żabbar's PN local councillors stress their opposition to controversial elderly home

Nationalist Party local councillors in Ħaż-Żabbar have reiterated their opposition to a newly approved five-storey elderly home in the centre of the locality.

The councillors said their stance has been consistent throughout the planning process, insisting the development risks disrupting the architectural harmony of the area, particularly because of its proximity to the Urban Conservation Area.

They warned that its location near the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces would create a “serious negative impact” on Żabbar’s central cultural and religious landmark.

The councillors said the situation could worsen if developers later add two additional storeys under existing planning policies for elderly care homes, arguing this would set “a dangerous precedent” for the town centre.

The development in question is subject to a protest on Monday, where NGOs such as Moviment Graffitti and Il-Kollettiv, alongside Żabbar’s local council will voice their opposition towards the building.

Labour voices such as Carmelo Abela, Clyde Caruana, Edward Zammit Lewis, and Alex Agius Saliba have also spoken out against the development.

The PN councillors criticised the Planning Authority for disregarding the local council’s objections, claiming this showed how local councils have become “little more than a formality” in planning procedures despite being closest to communities.

The councillors also pointed to what they described as broader failures within Malta’s planning system, citing “ambiguous and confusing” policies that prioritise economic growth “based on quantity at the expense of quality.”