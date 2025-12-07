Delia stance on foreign workers ‘hypocritical’, Robert Abela tells supporters

Prime Minister Robert Abela accused Opposition MP Adrian Delia of being a hypocrite over his stance on foreign workers.

Abela said the hypocrisy stemmed from Delia being the legal representative of the largest companies employing foreign workers in Malta.

"Yesterday, the PN’s de facto leader, said again that Labour will flood the country with more people," Abela said. "I checked which is the largest group of companies employing foreign workers in our country. You know who the legal representative of this group of companies is? Adrian Delia."

Speaking at a Labour Party event in Zejtun on Sunday, Abela criticised the Opposition for what he described as a hypocritical stance on foreign workers, highlighting the contrast between their rhetoric and reality.

The PM said this was similar to previous situations when the same individuals who benefited from government’s Individual Investor Programme (IIP) would later criticise it in Parliament.

Rejecting Opposition rhetoric on the issue, Abela insisted on the government’s left-wing progressive values. “I don't believe in that discourse. It certainly does not represent what this party and I believe in," he said.

He accused the Opposition of spreading fear and using negative rhetoric, particularly following the St Clare’s College stabbing.

"They spread fear by taking an opportunity from an incident that happened in a school and used it to spread a discourse of division," Abela said.

He contrasted their rhetoric on foreign workers with Opposition leader Alex Borg’s proposal for a four-day work week, stating it would require that 50,000 foreign workers enter the labour market.

Abela defended the government's labour migration policy, which doubled the price of permits for new foreign workers and criticised the Opposition for opposing this measure. "We introduced the labour migration policy, and do you know who came out against it? The Opposition," he said.

White rocks consultation starting soon

Robert Abela also announced the public consultation on the White Rocks National Park will be launched later this week, and submissions by children will be prioritised.

The Prime Minister said White Rocks, along with Manoel Island, would become public parks with a combined area the size of Valletta.

Speaking on the economy, Abela said Malta recorded the lowest unemployment rate in Europe, with Labour administrations creating more jobs in the past decade than PN administrations in 30 years.

"Eight out of every 10 new jobs we created are in managerial, technical and professional positions," he said. "The average basic wage has increased by €10,000 per year.

Prime Minister Abela concluded by stating the Labour Party will have its fundraising marathon next week.