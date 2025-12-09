Airport CEO calls for Michelin-style benchmarking across tourism sector

Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg has called for the introduction of more industry-wide benchmarking initiatives modelled on the Michelin Guide to raise standards across the tourism and hospitality sector.

Speaking at the Malta Business Network’s Annual Christmas Lunch last week, Borg argued that while tourist numbers continue to grow, the country can no longer celebrate volumes alone and must now focus on reliable, measurable indicators of visitor experience.

“Imagine if we could generate that same sense of excitement across the entire tourism ecosystem through the accommodation sector, beaches, attractions, transport, signage, and the everyday touchpoints that shape a visitor’s journey,” he said.

Borg praised the Michelin Guide for energising Malta’s restaurant scene by creating anticipation, ambition, and clear performance targets. He proposed that Malta adopt a more structured and data-driven approach through annual, independent evaluations of the full visitor journey, from airport arrival to infrastructure and cultural sites.

The evaluations would help the industry align with the country’s long-term vision for a quality-led sector, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg also addressed the gathering with a speech reflecting on Malta’s international outreach and strong ties with the UK. He highlighted Malta’s expanding global footprint, including high-level delegations to Asia and Africa, new aviation links such as the upcoming Malta–New York route, and the launch of the ITS campus in Shanghai.

Closing the event, KPMG partner David Pace noted that Malta remains one of the EU’s strongest performers but cautioned that long-term prosperity will depend on more than headline economic numbers.

Pace warned that Malta’s current growth model, heavily reliant on imported labour rather than improvements in productivity or GDP per capita, must be rethought. He stressed that institutional capital, social capital and knowledge capital will become Malta’s most critical assets to navigate this period of transformation.