Neil Agius signs with global agency A-Speakers for international keynote tours

Neil Agius has signed a deal with A-Speakers, one of Europe’s leading international speaker agencies, for their International Keynote Tours.

He joins a list of world-class speakers as Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, Fubu CEO Daymond John and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

A-Speakers, whose roster includes world-renowned explorers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and leadership experts, described Agius as “a truly rare profile, a speaker who embodies both extreme physical achievement and profound emotional intelligence.”

Through this, he will be represented worldwide for keynote speeches, leadership events, corporate workshops, and high-performance sessions that draw on his extraordinary experiences in the open water and his pioneering Ocean Mindset philosophy.

Last September, Agius completed another world first and one of the most demanding feats ever attempted. He swam around Gozo seven times in seven days, spending over 100 hours in the water, pushing his body and mind to their absolute limits.

A dedicated medical and scientific team monitored him throughout to study how breathwork and recovery interact under extreme stress.

Agius has already delivered talks to major global organisations, including a standout session at Netflix’s European Headquarters in London, where he guided teams from the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands through breathwork, endurance training, and behind-the-scenes stories from his record-breaking swims, including hallucinations, jellyfish swarms, and the mental tools required to push beyond human limits.

“I’m excited to share the Ocean Mindset with audiences around the world. My swims taught me that our limits are far further than we think and that endurance is something anyone can train. Partnering with A-Speakers allows me to bring that message to more people, teams, and leaders,” Agius said.

His keynotes are set to focus on endurance, mental strength, high-pressure decision making, well-being, and the power of breathwork.