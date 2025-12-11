New video looks to shock people into being more aware about road safety

The ‘Think Twice!’ campaign has released an educational film which is set to be shown across Malta and Gozo to provide more awareness on road safety.

The production, featuring a realistic reconstruction of a traffic accident, gave a closer look at what happens in the first minutes after a collision. It also goes into crucial moments following the impact, as well as the immediate intervention of public officials and emergency services.

“We talk a lot about fatalities and accidents, but often the talk remains superficial. This video has a greater impact because people can relate to what they are seeing,” Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett said during a special event held in Ta’ Qali on Wednesday.

He added that the campaign goes beyond traditional messages such as not drinking and driving and highlighted that today we are also seeing new factors contributing to accidents, including drug use and mobile phone use while driving.

The film aims to convey the message to the public in a direct, graphic and immersive way. Through a realistic and emotional story, with graphic elements suitable only for adults, this video will raise awareness about how one wrong decision can lead to major consequences that have a devastating effect on the life of the person or others.

The film’s director, Jason Zerafa, said that the experience was one that really touched him. “While we were filming, I realised that the heartbreaking scenes that the actors were acting out were real situations that, unfortunately, people go through,” he said with emotion, explaining how the filming process left a strong impact on him.

In the coming weeks, the short film is set to begin showing in a specially designed mobile cinema that will be touring the main towns and villages around Malta and Gozo, and will continue to show in the upcoming year.