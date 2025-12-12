Veteran Labour MPs join calls to protect village cores from excess development

Veteran Labour MPs Chris Fearne and Carmelo Abela have voiced support for growing calls within the party to rein in excessive development in Malta’s historic towns, saying the push to protect urban heritage reflects core Labour principles.

Former minister Carmelo Abela and former deputy leader Chris Fearne backed concerns first raised by Żejtun’s Labour committee president Brian Scicluna, who warned that relentless greed was threatening the character of Malta’s historic urban centres.

In a Facebook post, Abela said the debate was “controversial, complex and simple at the same time,” praising the government’s push in Gozo for a “village core island” concept that clearly signals where development should not take place.

He argued the same approach should apply to Malta, extending beyond historic centres to include buildings and zones that give towns and villages their unique character. Malta, he said, had the economic strength to safeguard these areas, and such a stance is consistent with Labour’s values.

Fearne, in a separate post, said he agreed with Scicluna’s concerns about excessive development and stressed the need to preserve the urban environment and the defining characteristics of Malta’s towns.

“Development is important and should continue, but it is even more important that we protect our urban environment,” Fearne wrote, adding that he was proud to see the Labour Party leading the conversation.

Their comments follow Scicluna’s blunt warning that uncontrolled development was eroding historic centres and enabling “relentless greed” — remarks that sparked debate about the party’s stance on planning and heritage protection.

Earlier this year government tabled a set of bills aimed at reforming the planning sector. The bills which were tabled discreetly before parliament rose for summer recess have been met with anger, as protestors insisted they were aimed at appeasing developers.