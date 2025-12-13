President warns against emergence of new social class amid overpopulation challenges

President Myriam Spiteri Debono has warned Malta must remain cautious in preventing the emergence of a new social class, as the country faces challenges with overpopulation.

“Work, labour, is the backbone of dignity for humankind; however, we must be ever vigilant to maintain equilibrium in our society so that new social classes do not materialise, and above all, we don’t have a society of have and have not,” she said in her Republic Day speech on Saturday morning.

The president said infrastructure and services are showing deficiencies, partly due to population growth, and urged continued efforts to address these challenges.

“Analysis and response to the ongoing social changes within our environment are of utmost importance; the challenges are various, particularly those concerning infrastructure and services,” she said.

She pointed out that Article 1, sub-article 1 of the constitution, states “Malta is a democratic republic founded on work and on respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual.”

“When we place the individual at the centre of the aspirations that guide our actions, we build a society that, by its very nature, serves as a deterrent against the emergence of extreme socio-political movements within our country,” she said.

Spiteri Debono said it is essential to understand the economic realities of the nation, including how the employment and career aspirations of the Maltese people have evolved, and the need for inclusion and integration within society of those who are making Malta their home.

“They are those whose children will eventually be Maltese,” she said.

Referring the Carers’ Leave and Urgent Family Leave, she said these are an acknowledgement employees are being regarded as whole individuals, with social and familial obligations outside the confines of the workplace.

Recently, Opposition MP Adrian Delia made controversial statements on overpopulation in Parliament. The statements received widespread criticism, but he defended his argument by saying the country’s challenges stem from rapid population growth that the government failed to plan for, regardless of whether that growth came from.

President questions if enough is being done on housing pressures

President Spiteri Debono also asked if enough is being done by government in helping to ease housing market pressures.

She highlighted the court rulings concerning individuals' right to the enjoyment of private property, especially in cases related to rent control laws, which were originally introduced with social aims at heart.

“Different administrations have taken the people’s right to decent housing seriously. It is true and worthy of appreciation that our leaders are sensitive to the concerns of certain sectors of the population, including young people and those experiencing changes in their civil status, who are facing housing difficulties,” she said.

Recently, a study by KPMG and the Malta Development Association (MDA), revealed that property prices have skyrocketed by 59% since 2017, as prices increased by about €14,800 every year.

Auditor general mandate

President Spiteri Debono also spoke about the posts of the Auditor General and Deputy Auditor General, which are both set to be vacant soon, calling it an irregular situation.

She pointed out the Constitution explicitly seeks to prevent a scenario where both positions could be vacant simultaneously.

“The mandates of these two officials should not commence and terminate at the same time,” she stated.

The President also noted the Chief Justice will reach statutory retirement age in the coming months, requiring Parliament to secure a two-thirds majority for the appointment of a successor.

She urged political maturity in reaching an agreement on suitable candidates, stating the the country does not lack suitable and capable individuals who possess the essential qualities to serve people in these roles.

President says Gozo requires a specifically tailored approach

Turning to Gozo, President Spiteri Debono stressed the need for a tailored approach to the sister island should not be interpreted as a vision which isolates it from the broader vision of the country.

“The small size of the island renders each decision inherently more delicate. We have to be prepared to make various sacrifices for the benefit of future generations. We must acknowledge that in Gozo, investments, construction, tourism, and any other economic activities have more pronounced effects. Every step forward must be taken to safeguard Gozo's identity, character, and unique traits,” she said.

She emphasised approximately 35% of Gozo’s economy is linked to tourism, stating that challenges from rapid modernisation are impacting the island both directly and indirectly.

“The sustainability of tourism in Gozo depends on the authenticity of the experience offered,” she said, “If this is lost, tourism suffers, Gozo suffers, and the Maltese tourist industry also suffers, for the authentic and diverse experience Gozo offers, enriches what the Maltese Islands offer on the tourism market.”

The roles of organisations in peace for the Middle-East

On international affairs, the President addressed the situation in the Middle-East, calling for examination of roles beyond direct interventions by key international diplomats.

“We have to contemplate the potential for examining the roles of religious organisations, youth organisations, and women’s organisations, as a means of fostering sentiments of peace,” she said.

She expressed particular concern that the suffering and hardship arising from the conflict do not bode well for peaceful coexistence should a two-state solution ever materialise.

The president also touched on Malta’s position regarding the Russian aggression against Ukraine, noting Malta’s six-month presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, which ran from May to November, coincided with concerning international challenges.

She also noted the signing of an agreement between the Council of Europe and Ukraine to establish a special tribunal on Russia’s aggression, and the protection and best interests of children.

In the past years since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country’s stance on Neutrality was made clear by Foreign Minister Ian Borg. He had stated during a Security Council session in New York that “Malta’s constitutional neutrality is not up for discussion.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela affirmed this stance earlier this year by stating Malta’s neutrality and non-alignment are not up for discussion and serve as an advantage in the country’s efforts to promote peace.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean ‘must remain an integral part of the European Agenda’

On the Mediterranean agenda, she praised Prime Minister Robert Abela’s recommendation that led to the European Commission appointing a Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

“We must persist in our efforts to ensure that the Mediterranean Agenda becomes, and remains, an integral part of the European Agenda,” she said.

The proposed appointment of a European Commissioner for the Mediterranean to better tackle the challenges of the region was made by Malta in 2023 during a European leaders' meeting in Croatia.

In 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced she would be creating a separate portfolio to deal with the Mediterranean.

She said that Malta must utilise the trust it holds among the other nations in this region.

“Malta must not only persist in its efforts to turn the Mediterranean into a region of peace and security for the inhabitants who populate its shores, but it is also necessary to intensify these efforts, with strong determination, so that peace and security in and across the Mediterranean form part of the international agenda,” she said.

Reflecting on Malta’s 51 years as a republic, Spiteri Debono said the country has established a reputation for consistency, transparency and honesty in diplomatic relations, earning trust for honouring its agreements.