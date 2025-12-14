Mixed views inside Labour as calls for action on UCA development grow louder

Leading Labour figures have voiced a mixed bag of reactions as debate intensifies over large-scale development in Malta’s historic town centres.

The debate has been fuelled by three recent development proposals: a 12-apartment development in the heart of Tarxien’s UCA, which attempted to circumvent restrictions by placing its main entrance on a side street outside the protected zone; a project envisaging 45 garages and about 10 apartments in the core of Żejtun’s UCA; and a care-home development in Żabbar’s historic centre.

The proposals have drew public criticism from Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, former ministers Edward Zammit Lewis and Carmelo Abela, Labour deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba and Żejtun committee president Brian Scicluna.

Speaking to MaltaToday, former justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis said the controversy highlighted long-standing gaps in planning policy rather than misconduct by developers.

“One issue which everyone seems to be overlooking is why there is no planning policy to ban the development of properties in village squares,” Zammit Lewis said. “Developers will continue to apply if the policy allows them to do so, and they are right to do so if the law allows.”

He said the real question was whether policymakers were comfortable with the status quo. “If not, we have to act. I do not blame those who apply,” he said.

Zammit Lewis dismissed suggestions he was were speaking out to placate voters ahead of a general election, noting that the localities in question were not those he was elected to represent. He said he had raised the issue internally on several occasions and urged colleagues to do the same.

“There is nothing wrong with having a unique opinion which maybe differs from the party line,” he said.

He also warned the Planning Authority was failing to take sufficient account of the population’s broader social and cultural expectations. “The people do not serve the authorities and politicians – we serve them,” Zammit Lewis said, describing the disconnect between public policy and community sentiment as worrying.

A ‘positive’ culture of debate

Speaking to MaltaToday on condition of anonymity, another Labour MP questioned the growing trend of ministers and MPs issuing public statements on individual planning applications, arguing such concerns should primarily be discussed within Cabinet and parliamentary group meetings.

“If they are bothered by the policies, let’s change them, and let’s discuss the policy,” the MP said. “Those who are not comfortable need to action their concerns.”

At the same time, the MP said the fact that senior figures felt comfortable airing concerns reflected a healthy culture within the party and government.

Deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba reflected the positive sentiment on having the party allowing space for such debates to be held.

“It is positive that representatives speak out for the communities they represent,” he said, adding that criticism had also come from MPs in areas not traditionally considered Labour strongholds. “That is the beauty of having a party with different views.”

Agius Saliba said he had consistently spoken out against controversial projects, including proposals in Comino, Gżira and a planned tarmac plant that was ultimately not approved.

“We want these free debates to be held, and that is the beauty of having a party with different views. The problems happen when you have members of the party’s administration who stifle the debate and discussions, something we don’t want to do,” he said.

MP Glenn Glenn Bedingfield defended open discussion, while cautioning against politicising genuine concerns.

“I have no problem with people voicing their concerns,” Bedingfield said. “What bothers me is when those comments are weaponised for partisan gain. When criticism is constructive, it leads to positive outcomes. What is wrong is when that genuine criticism is twisted for political mileage.”

A ‘complex’ problem

Bedingfield argued against a blanket approach to development, saying different localities had different needs. Speaking from Birgu square, he said the area did not require further development, while neighbouring Bormla had benefited from regeneration.

“Every locality has its specific requirements,” Bedingfield said.

Former minister Carmelo Abela said concerns he aired in public had been raised internally, saying he was relaying constituents’ anxieties.

He stressed the issue was complex. “Those who look at it from a commercial standpoint are right in saying that the development is in line with the law,” Abela said. “Should the Planning Authority approve it, it would approve it according to current legislation.”

However, he said the debate went beyond legality. Referring to government commitments to preserve Gozo as an “island of villages”, Abela said Malta should adopt a comparable vision, including an aesthetic policy.

“Beyond ODZ and sensitive areas, an issue we regularly ignore is the aesthetic aspect of our developments,” he said, adding that the Planning Authority should better reflect the country’s social and cultural needs. “Government should be giving the direction of where we want to head.”

Questioned about possible electoral implications, Abela said voters’ expectations had evolved as government addressed basic concerns such as unemployment and energy bills.

“When these issues are addressed, people will rightly expect a better quality of life,” he said. “Whether they are willing to risk all that to change government, I don’t know.”

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who was present during a protest held in his hometown of Żabbar, said his reservations on development which is not of benefit to the community at large have always been made public.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli declined to comment on the individual projects, saying she was not privy to their specific details.

She referred to previous speeches in which she had said the discussion on development areas is an issue which cannot be superficial.

Dalli had said the discussion has to be initiated from one fundamental principle that the development areas should not grow more than they are today. “What occurred in 2006 is more than enough and we shouldn’t continue to increase them”, she had said.

She also emphasised government lands should remain undeveloped, stating while serious consultation could lead to adjustments that make sense or address injustices, Malta should not embark on the road of increasing land for development.

Earlier this year government tabled a set of bills aimed at reforming the planning sector. The bills which were tabled discreetly before parliament rose for summer recess have been met with anger, as protestors insisted they were aimed at appeasing developers.