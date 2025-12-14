Calls for Roderick Galdes to be investigated mount following yet another deal with top developers

NGO Repubblika has called for Housing Minister Roderick Galdes to resign and be investigated for his dubious property dealings.

The NGO published its statement after yet another deal between Galdes and prominent developers came to light.

The Sunday Times reported that Galdes struck a deal with Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo to trade a furnished apartment in Xagħra with a plot of land in Għarb.

It was noted that this isn’t usually the case for the developers, who usually buy land and old properties for redevelopment. On top of that, Excel Investments, the company involved in the deal, said that the deal was the minister’s idea.

Galdes, who owns properties in Luqa, Xagħra, Qormi, Siġġiewi, Middlesex, and Sicily, had also bought a duplex penthouse including garage and airspace for just €140,000 in 2021 from the same developers.

Repubblika said that this deal and others exposed in recent weeks appear to fit “every reasonable definition of corruption,” describing the case as a potential abuse of public office for private gain.

Repubblika stated that the privileged relationship ministers have with developers is meant to be exercised in the public interest, particularly to protect those who struggle to afford adequate housing

While stressing that there is at least clear political responsibility that must be shouldered, Repubblika said the facts provide sufficient grounds for a full investigation into the minister’s conduct, as well as the conduct of developers allegedly involved in the transactions.

In its statement, the NGO repeated its proposals for reforms aimed at strengthening Malta’s ability to prevent and combat corruption. These include restoring full transparency in asset declarations, tightening conflict-of-interest rules, and safeguarding the independence and effectiveness of law enforcement and prosecutorial institutions.

Galdes continues to prosper, while families struggle to afford first home, PN says

Later on Sunday, the Nationalist Party noted that Galdes once again found himself on the right side of a favourable property deal.

The PN reminded that the same developers Galdes is dealing with were awarded €27 million in affordable housing contracts by the Housing Authority, which falls under his remit.

"While Galdes continues to prosper, our children and families struggle every day to afford their first home," the PN noted.

"The PN has no need to instruct any authority. Everyone knows their responsibilities and to whom they have sworn loyalty. To whom has Robert Abela sworn his?"

Galdes claims his family is under attack

Meanwhile, Galdes wasted no time in fighting this growing fire. Before the article was published on Sunday, he posted a video saying that he was informed that lawyer Jason Azzopardi had filed a police complaint against him and his wife.

Galdes played the victim and claimed that the inquiries into his wealth and properties are just personal attacks against him and his family.

He promised to keep defending his family and stated that he will be "taking steps to clear" his name.