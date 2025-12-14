Government to contribute €250,000 to father suffering from rare and aggressive leukaemia
After undergoing chemotherapy and two bone marrow transplants, Sandro Grech has been told that he might survive if he can raise €500,000 for a treatment which is only available in Singapore
Government will contribute €250,000 to Sandro Grech to help in the fight against his aggressive leukaemia.
Sandro is a 41-year-old father who has been fighting leukaemia for three years.
After undergoing chemotherapy and two bone marrow transplants, he has been told that he might survive if he can raise €500,000 for a treatment which is only available in Singapore.
Sandro turned to a crowdfunding website where he managed to raise €80,000 in the first 24 hours since launching the campaign, which has now collected €367,000 from more than 10,000 donors.
On Facebook, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he had met Sandro when he visited Maltese patients in London.
He announced that government would be contributing €250,000 for Sandro’s cause.
The public can donate to Sandro through this link.