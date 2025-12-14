Government to contribute €250,000 to father suffering from rare and aggressive leukaemia

Government will contribute €250,000 to Sandro Grech to help in the fight against his aggressive leukaemia.

Sandro is a 41-year-old father who has been fighting leukaemia for three years.

After undergoing chemotherapy and two bone marrow transplants, he has been told that he might survive if he can raise €500,000 for a treatment which is only available in Singapore.

Sandro turned to a crowdfunding website where he managed to raise €80,000 in the first 24 hours since launching the campaign, which has now collected €367,000 from more than 10,000 donors.

On Facebook, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he had met Sandro when he visited Maltese patients in London.