Abela says government approved yet another feasibility study on mass transport system

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that government has approved the funds for even more studies into the feasibility of a metro system.

Speaking shortly before the opening of the PL’s fundraising marathon, Abela explained that due to the scale of that cost, government requested a revised study that also considered funding requirements, resulting in a metro proposal estimated at €3 billion.

Fielding questions from journalist Jean Paul Mifsud, Abela said the upcoming studies will examine whether the system can operate without placing a heavy financial burden on users, the level of state subsidy required, and the overall public service obligation. He stressed that the question of whether the system should be free or heavily subsidised remains open.

Abela warned against rushing into commitments without fully understanding their financial impact, saying if Malta is to pursue a metro system, all steps must be carefully evaluated to avoid costly obstacles during implementation. If the project fails, Abela described it as devastating for national finances.

Addressing traffic concerns more broadly, he pointed to major infrastructure projects completed in recent years.

He announced that the first flyover in the Msida project will open this week, which he said would significantly improve traffic flow.

Other traffic-reduction ideas under discussion include changing delivery times for shops. Abela opposed measures that penalise private vehicle use, stating that the government prefers incentives, and that, “We [the Maltese] love our car.”

On the possibility of war in Europe, Abela said Malta supports Ukraine but remains cautious about the use of seized Russian assets to support Ukraine, warning that it could expose the bloc to retaliation from Russia and raise concerns about fiscal responsibility.

Abela complained that peace is missing from the current discourse and that the war can only be resolved through diplomacy, warning that continued financing risks prolonging the conflict indefinitely.