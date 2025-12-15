More than €1.8 million collected in record party fundraising marathons

Malta’s two main political parties raised a combined total of more than €1.8 million during separate fundraising marathons held over the weekend.

The Labour Party collected €1,130,016 during an almost 12-hour marathon broadcast on Sunday, marking its second fundraising marathon this year and the highest amount ever raised during a December edition.

The final figure was announced by Labour Party chief executive Leonid McKay in the presence of Prime Minister and Labour leader Robert Abela, alongside party officials.

During the day-long marathon, the party also announced two new initiatives: a Labour Party podcast titled Isma’ Dean, set to launch in January, and plans to convert a first-floor space at the headquarters into a library and museum dedicated to the party’s history.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of the restored façade of the Labour National Centre, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of its opening. A commemorative plaque was unveiled by Abela and deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party raised €730,384 during its own fundraising marathon held on Sunday. At the close of the event, Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg thanked donors, volunteers, staff and all those who dedicated their time to the initiative, saying their efforts were for the good of the country.

In an interview during the marathon, Borg reflected on his first 100 days as party leader, stressing the importance of maintaining close contact with the public. He also said the party would be publishing its financial reports on Monday.

In a separate interview later in the broadcast, Borg, accompanied by his partner Sarah, described the first 100 days as demanding but also personally rewarding.

Both marathons were broadcast live and formed part of the parties’ end-of-year political and organisational activities.