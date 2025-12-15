NGO raises concerns over transfer of 20 dogs to Italian facility, animal commissioner to visit site

An animal rights NGO has raised serious concerns over the planned transfer of 20 dogs from Malta to a large shelter in Italy, calling for greater transparency and independent verification of the animals’ welfare conditions before they leave the island.

Vuci ghall-Annimali said it had been informed that around 20 bully-type dogs are scheduled to be transported out of Malta on Dec. 17, allegedly as part of what it described as the beginning of a “cleansing” operation at the Animal Welfare shelter. The NGO claimed the dogs are destined for a mass facility in Italy reportedly housing between 600 and 750 animals

“These dogs are not new arrivals,” the NGO said in a statement. “Some of them have been residing at the Animal Welfare shelter for more than four years — dogs who have already waited far too long for stability, certainty and a real chance at life.”

Vuci ghall-Annimali said the state’s failure to rehome the dogs over several years should not be “shouldered by the animals themselves”, adding that while it supports efforts to find dogs better living conditions, the current operation is being carried out with little public transparency.

The NGO said its sources indicated the dogs were being sent to Dog Town SRL in Italy, a facility that has been the subject of allegations and criticism in Italian media. It said its Italian partners had described the shelter as a “dog lager”, a claim it said necessitated further scrutiny before the transfer proceeds.

“Before we can ascertain that the location is adequate, we cannot remain silent,” the NGO said, adding that transferring animals abroad should not amount to “dumping the problem elsewhere”.

Vuci ghall-Annimali stressed that it would welcome the move if it genuinely guarantees improved welfare and said it would be the first to publicly commend Animal Welfare and the responsible ministry if that were the case. However, it argued that given the scale of the facility, the public allegations raised abroad and the fact that the operation is being funded by taxpayers, the public has a right to know where the animals are being sent and under what conditions.

The NGO said it was willing to carry out an on-site inspection in Italy together with its partners to independently verify the welfare conditions prior to the dogs’ departure.

In response, Animal Rights Commissioner Fleur Abela urged caution against the politicisation of animal welfare issues, stating that no animal should be used for any agenda other than improving animal welfare.

She said she would be visiting the facility on Monday 15 December.

Abela said she had taken note of material circulating in the public domain regarding the proposed transfer and confirmed that the movement of animals is governed by national legislation and directly applicable EU regulations, including the TRACES framework.

Following formal verification with the competent authorities, Abela said the receiving establishment in Italy had been confirmed as authorised, compliant and duly registered within the TRACES system, having been approved by the relevant Italian authorities in line with EU standards.

“From a legal and regulatory standpoint, the presence of an authorised and compliant receiving establishment does not permit the suspension of an approved movement on the basis of unverified or speculative allegations,” Abela said.

She added that any person or organisation in possession of substantiated evidence of serious breaches of animal welfare legislation should submit that information through the appropriate regulatory channels, including the Commission for Animal Welfare, which she said is separate from the directorate that carried out the transfer process.

Abela confirmed that the transfer concerns 20 dogs, primarily bully breeds, which have remained in the care of Animal Welfare for an extended period. She described this as a level of regulatory cooperation not historically offered by other foreign facilities receiving animals from Malta.

She stressed that should any non-compliance or breaches of welfare standards be identified at any stage, she would immediately initiate a formal investigation and request the suspension of any further movements.

Abela concluded by appealing for dialogue rather than division, saying that while speaking up for animals is “admirable and needed”, animal welfare should not be exploited for political gain.

“A divisive approach has not and will not yield progress,” she said, adding that tangible outcomes can only be achieved through cooperation, with the welfare of animals remaining the overriding priority.