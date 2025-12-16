Men account for nearly three-quarters of new driving licences over past two years

Men continued to dominate new driving licences issued in Malta in both 2024 and 2025, although the proportion of female drivers increased slightly year-on-year, according to data tabled in parliament.

A total of 7,824 driving licences were issued in 2024, with men accounting for 76.8% of new licence holders, while women made up 23.2%.

Figures for 2025, covering the period up to October, show that 6,852 licences were issued. Of these, 74.18% were granted to men, while women accounted for 25.8%.

The data points to a modest rise in the share of women obtaining driving licences in 2025 compared with the previous year, alongside a corresponding drop in the male share.

The information was tabled in parliament by Transport Minister Chris Bonett in reply to questions by Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo.