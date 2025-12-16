Archbishop calls out ruling that MPs are not duty-bound to tell truth as an affront to human decency

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has criticised a recent decision by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, stating it “beggars belief” that an MP is not ethically bound to be truthful.

“Such a positivistic reading of the law is an affront to human decency,” the Archbishop wrote on social media, reacting to the Standards Commissioner’s ruling that MPs are not duty-bound to tell the truth.

The controversy stems from a decision published this week by Standards Commissioner Joe Azzopardi, who halted an investigation into claims that Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg spread false information about a major waste treatment project. The Commissioner concluded that whilst Buttigieg gave a “false impression” of what an environmental study said about a proposed thermal treatment facility at Magħtab, her actions did not breach the code of ethics governing MPs.

In his report, Azzopardi stated that under the existing rules, Members of Parliament are under no formal obligation to tell the truth in their public discourse. The interpretation arises from the fact that the code of ethics for ministers expressly includes the obligation of honesty, but the code of ethics for Members of Parliament does not contain the same obligation.

NGO Repubblika also raised concerns over the decision on Tuesday morning, saying that ethical standards should not be measured by an interpretation of what is written.

“We need a culture of integrity in public life built on the reasonable expectation of the Maltese public that those who elect them will serve them by always seeking the truth and not telling them anything that will mislead them,” Repubblika said.

The NGO stated the decision shows how deficient the ethical framework is, making it clear how urgent it is to update the Code of Ethics for Members of Parliament. They pointed out that clear obligations that reflect the fundamental norms of public life in a democracy, including truth, honesty in public communication, and accountability for those who misinform, should be introduced.

Repubblika warned there is a risk of reducing standards to a hunt for exceptions by keeping codes of ethics in a way that they work when one finds something to do with literal interpretations of written code, rather than a framework of principles that guide behaviour.

“Ethical standards should not be measured solely by a narrow interpretation of what is written, but by norms of behaviour that every citizen has a reasonable right to expect from those who hold public office,” they said

“The role of integrity institutions and codes of conduct is not to find technical excuses, but to ensure that public officials act with honesty, responsibility and respect for the democratic trust that has been given to them."