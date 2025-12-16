Beppe Fenech Adami recounts cancer ordeal as parliament debates right to forget

Beppe Fenech Adami delivered what he described as the hardest speech he ever gave when recounting in parliament his battle with cancer.

The Nationalist Party MP was speaking during the Second Reading of the private member’s bill put forward by Labour MP Amanda Spiteri Grech, which will introduce the right to be forgotten for cancer patients.

The bill will ensure that a cancer diagnosis will have no legal consequences for someone who is cured from the disease. In this way insurance companies will not be able to increase premiums for cancer survivors who take out a policy.

In a seven-minute speech, Fenech Adami recounted how what started as a normal day 11 years ago, ended with doctors informing him that he had a 15cm tumour beneath his shoulder blade that required immediate attention.

“I tried to keep up a brave face in front of my family, close friends and the public but when alone, I cried and prayed God give me the strength to accept the situation and not despair,” Fenech Adami said.

Reflecting on his ordeal, the MP said he had often asked himself the question, ‘why me?’.

“Like many of us, I also knew people who had cancer but always believed it could happen to others and not me. Looking back, I realise that I was asking the wrong question. The question should have been: Why not me?”

Fenech Adami said it took 25 sessions of radiotherapy spread over five weeks, a surgical operation and 36 subsequent hospital visits in London to get cured.

He heaped praise on the Maltese for being generous with organisations that help cancer patients and their families. “These organisations help save lives,” he said, appealing for people to donate money.

“11 years ago, I had said I was fighting cancer but was unsure whether I would win. If I am asked the same question today, my reply would still be the same. But life must go on. Today, after 36 visits to London for treatment, doctors have told me I am cured. I truly believe that you never heal from the trauma but it is unjust for someone who has passed through this ordeal, even after being certified as cured, to still carry the cancer label for life.”

Fenech Adami recounted how after being cured he sought a health insurance policy as part of a bank loan agreement and was offered a premium that was five to six times higher. Even one of Fenech Adami’s sons, suffered similar consequences.

“When one of my son’s went to a bank for a loan, they asked him whether he was Beppe’s son and that he should have told them that his father had cancer,” the MP recounted.

He said it was good parliament was passing this law. “People who had cancer would have suffered enough. Once cured that person should not continue shouldering that burden throughout his whole life,” Fenech Adami concluded.