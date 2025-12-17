WATCH | Abela says he is satisfied with Galdes's property deals explanations 'so far'

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that he trusts Housing Minister Roderick Galdes despite the continuous revelations, saying the minister’s explanations “so far” are satisfactory.

During the past few weeks, it was revealed that Galdes managed to buy a duplex penthouse with a garage and airspace for just €140,000 in 2021 from Excel Investments which is partly owned by Joseph Portelli.

A few days ago, the public learned that Galdes struck a deal with Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo to trade a furnished apartment in Xagħra with a plot of land in Għarb.

It was noted that this isn’t usually the case for the developers, who usually buy land and old properties for redevelopment. On top of that, Excel Investments, the company involved in the deal, said that the deal was the minister’s idea.

On Wednesday, Abela was asked whether he was comfortable with having such a minister in his cabinet, where he stated that he was satisfied with the minister’s explanation.

The Prime Minister further took issue with Jason Azzopardi’s police complaint filed against Galdes.

Abela was reminded that Galdes’s penthouse deal irked a number of Labour MPs who spoke to MaltaToday on condition of anonymity. When this newspaper refused to tell Abela who the MPs were, the Prime Minister said that they don’t exist.

“From what’s been made public by now, they don’t need to be uncomfortable,” Abela said addressing the MPs.

He once again dismissed calls for Galdes to be sacked, repeating that the facts published “so far” don’t merit political responsibility to be shouldered.