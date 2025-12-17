€730,000 grant backs Caritas halfway house for women leaving drug dependence

A new halfway house aimed at supporting women who are recovering from drug and substance dependence is being developed in Naxxar by the Caritas Foundation, with financial backing from the Housing Authority.

The project is being supported through a €730,000 grant awarded by the Housing Authority as part of its specialised housing initiative. Housing Minister Roderick Galdes visited the site of the building works, which are progressing under the management of Caritas.

Once completed, the facility will provide safe and stable accommodation for women who have completed a rehabilitation programme but still require guidance and a supportive environment to help them reintegrate into society. The management of the building and the delivery of all related services will be entirely in the hands of Caritas.

During his visit, Galdes described the project as a clear example of effective collaboration between government institutions and the voluntary sector. He said the initiative reflects a model in which public entities and non-governmental organisations complement each other to strengthen social infrastructure and support individuals on their path towards social inclusion.

Galdes added that, working hand in hand with Caritas, the government is investing in social infrastructure that provides people with the support they need to take meaningful steps towards independent living and full integration into society.

Caritas director Anthony Gatt thanked the Housing Authority for the collaboration, saying the project would translate into critical support for individuals who have successfully completed drug rehabilitation programmes. He said the halfway house would provide a solid foundation from which residents can rebuild their lives and return to society as whole and independent individuals.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries who have no suitable accommodation after completing rehabilitation will be able to reside in the building on a temporary basis, for periods ranging from six months up to a maximum of two years, depending on individual needs. During this time, residents will receive supported accommodation and aftercare services, allowing them to reintegrate with peace of mind before transitioning to fully independent living.

The project will give priority to women, including women with children, as well as young people, addressing a critical gap in post-rehabilitation support and housing security.