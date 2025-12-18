Jason Micallef once again condemned for 'pathetic attempts to bully' journalists
Jason Micallef throws a tantrum on Facebook, moaning that a Newsbook journalist who criticised the Ta' Qali picnic area project used to work with Net News
Jason Micallef has been condemned for his comments on a Newsbook journalist after he took issue with her work on the Ta’ Qali grass saga.
Micallef was reacting to a video by journalist Christine Mamo, who visited the Ta’ Qali picnic area to find that little grass had grown.
Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali National Park management, has been in the limelight for a few months since the picnic area was “regenerated” and the grass was replaced with gravel.
The gravel was the result of a €311,000 direct order. A few weeks ago, Micallef assured journalists that by mid-December, grass would start growing as more rain waters the area.
In a short video, Mamo poked fun at the entire saga and criticised the significant expenditure on a project which replaced grass with gravel.
The video did not amuse Micallef, who threw a tantrum on Facebook and moaned that Mamo used to be a Net News journalist. He also targeted Matthew Mamo, a former Net News and Newsbook journalist.
He accused Christine Mamo of going on a “hysteric attack” against the project and himself.
In a statement, the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) condemned Micallef’s “attempt to bully and intimidate” Mamo.
“Journalists are there to report, question and seek answers and hold power to account; an exercise that fulfils their duty towards society. It is Micallef’s duty to be transparent and accountable for his actions.”
The IĠM further noted that this wasn’t the first time Micallef behaved this way and called on him to remove the post and apologise for his actions.
“Micallef, or any other person in authority for that matter, is wrong to believe that their pathetic attempts to bully journalists will stop them from doing their job.”