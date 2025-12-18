Jason Micallef once again condemned for 'pathetic attempts to bully' journalists

Jason Micallef has been condemned for his comments on a Newsbook journalist after he took issue with her work on the Ta’ Qali grass saga.

Micallef was reacting to a video by journalist Christine Mamo, who visited the Ta’ Qali picnic area to find that little grass had grown.

Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali National Park management, has been in the limelight for a few months since the picnic area was “regenerated” and the grass was replaced with gravel.

The gravel was the result of a €311,000 direct order. A few weeks ago, Micallef assured journalists that by mid-December, grass would start growing as more rain waters the area.

