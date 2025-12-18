PN: Abela’s satisfaction with Galdes ignores young Maltese struggling to buy homes

The Nationalist Party has called out the Prime Minister for continuing to defend Roderick Galdes, claiming he sees nothing wrong with what they call a string of scandals about a member of his cabinet.

“The Prime Minister seems to believe that if he is satisfied, then everyone else must be satisfied too,” the PN said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The opposition’s criticism followed Abela's statement on Galdes after he was asked about the latest revelation of the minister's property deal.

The party pointed to the bargain deal through which Galdes acquired a luxury penthouse in Gozo complete with garage, airspace and jacuzzi for €140,000 from a company that, in the same year the promise of sale was signed, was awarded a €27 million contract for social housing projects by the Housing Authority under Galdes’s ministerial responsibility.

Another case involves the exchange of an apartment valued at €135,000 in Xagħra for a plot of land valued at €100,000 in Għarb, from the same contractor, who covered the difference in value by carrying out works on the site for Galdes.

The PN highlighted several controversies surrounding Galdes, including allegations by former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi that Galdes politically interfered in Malita Investments and maintained close ties with developers awarded major contracts. Mizzi was removed as Chairperson of Malita after raising these concerns.

The PN noted that Galdes is being investigated by the National Audit Office in relation to the Malita case, by the Standards Commissioner over the purchase of property at a price far below market value, and is now also under police investigation following a request by lawyer Jason Azzopardi for an inquiry into unexplained wealth.

“Galdes himself told us yesterday that he sees no conflict of interest whatsoever in having secured these advantageous deals apart from owning a long list of properties in Malta, Gozo and abroad, despite being the Minister responsible for housing,” the PN said.

The party also called out Galdes statement that he would no longer answer journalists’ questions.

The opposition criticised Abela for appearing convinced that not a single MP within his parliamentary group feels uncomfortable about Galdes’s property deals, despite media reports suggesting otherwise.

“He has chosen to continue defending Roderick Galdes and to take him at his word, claiming that Galdes 'provided all the explanations he needed to decide that no action is required'," the PN said.