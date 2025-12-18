White Rocks national park project moves forward as officials gather public ideas

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli has visited White Rocks alongside mayors and councillors as part of the ongoing process to transform the area into one of three new national parks.

“The response from the public has been positive, with different organisations, people from various sectors, and stakeholders coming forward to share their ideas and aspirations. This is the phase where we encourage everyone to take part so that this truly becomes a park that caters for people of different ages and interests,” Dalli said.

In November, Prime Minister Robert Abela announces that Pembroke’s White Rocks complex will be turned into a national park.

The White Rocks complex was once a vibrant military barracks later repurposed as a holiday complex for British servicement in the 1960s. It has since fallen into disrepair.

The local councils forming part of the Eastern Region, together with the region’s leadership, have started sharing their initial ideas for the site. Members of the public can also submit their proposals through the website.

During the visit, several proposals were put forward, including sports areas, a track for cyclists and joggers, and the use of the existing jetty for water transport. High ropes facilities were also suggested.

Councillors highlighted the need for public toilets and a Park & Ride facility, whilst stressing the importance of protecting the area’s natural environment.

Dalli explained that the government, through Project Green, is collecting proposals and ideas from the public so that these spaces truly become created by the people, for the people.

White Rocks covers an area of 369,000 square metres, equivalent to 53 football pitches. Until recently, the site was intended for development and construction. The government will be withdrawing the public call for the development of White Rocks so it can instead become a national park for public enjoyment.