Commuters aged up to 30 years old can give up driving licence for €25,000 from January

Young people aged up to 30 can surrender their driving licence for five years in return for €25,000 starting 1 January, 2026.

The scheme, government announced, has been allocated a budget of €5 million.

Under the initiative, participants will receive €5,000 per year over five years, provided their driving licence remains suspended for the entire duration. The scheme will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

The details were announced during a press conference addressed by Transport Minister Chris Bonett and Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia. The initiative was among a list of anti-traffic measures announced last March.

“We are offering a strong incentive to those who want to change the way they travel,” Bonett said.

He explained that the measure forms part of a long-term government vision that includes incentives and initiatives to reduce dependence on private cars. Among these measures is the expansion of sea connections through a ferry system linking the south and north of the country. Bonett said such models would offer greater flexibility and gradually ease pressure on roads.

Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia said the authority will administer the scheme. “The scheme is designed to offer certainty to applicants while safeguarding the public interest,” Farrugia said.

Further details on eligibility criteria and the application process will be made available on Transport Malta's website.