Msida flyover causes more congestion instead of easing traffic, opposition says

The Nationalist Party has criticised the newly inaugurated Msida flyover, claiming that instead of solving traffic problems, the project has caused further congestion in surrounding areas just hours after opening.

“This means that even the smallest accident will bring everything to a standstill, including ambulances, other emergency vehicles and people on their way to Mater Dei Hospital,” the opposition party stated.

The flyover was inaugurated yesterday, with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Chris Bonett walking through the empty, one-lane structure shortly before it opened to traffic. However, by Thursday, the opposition says it has become evident that the project has failed to address the congestion in neighbouring problem areas.

The PN argued that the government should have first tackled other challenges before building what it describes as a “monstrosity” in the centre of Msida. The party claims that even those without engineering expertise could have predicted the flyover would not resolve traffic issues.

According to the opposition, the Msida Local Council, which has a PN majority, had been raising concerns with government for over a year and repeatedly requesting meetings with Bonett to discuss the flyover. However, the minister only agreed to visit Msida on Monday, when preparations for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were already complete.

The PN accused government of steamrolling over everyone, with commuters now forced to spend long periods stuck in traffic as a result of what it calls stubbornness and lack of planning.

The opposition also points out that whilst the government managed to build the flyover in under a year, Msida residents have been left without a police station for more than two years, without an old people’s home that was demolished years ago and is now just a car park, and without a health centre for the last four years.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​