Record number of gifts collected during Rigal Bi Mħabba initiative

A record number of gifts were collected for vulnerable children during the sixth edition of Rigal Bi Mħabba, an annual Christmas initiative spearheaded by the Prime Minister’s wife, Lydia Abela.

The gifts, donated by members of the public, organisations, local councils and businesses from across Malta and Gozo, were displayed in the courtyard of Auberge de Castille.

Abela, accompanied by her daughter Giorgia Mae, thanked all those who contributed, saying the aim of the initiative remains to ensure that every child receives a present at Christmas, regardless of the challenges they may be facing.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was also present for the event, which marked another year of growing participation. Lydia Abela noted that the initiative continues to expand, with more people coming forward each year not only to donate gifts but also to propose new ideas to widen its reach.

She also referred to Rigal Bi Mħabba b’Differenza, a related initiative in support of animal welfare, which was launched in collaboration with Jake Vella and was extended to Gozo this year.

Abela siad that work will now begin to distribute the gifts directly to children ahead of Christmas Day.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri described the initiative as a clear example of how solidarity and kindness can have a tangible impact on the lives of the most vulnerable children. He praised the active involvement of the disciplined forces, saying their participation showed that their mission goes beyond security to offering hope and joy.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli also welcomed the strong participation of local councils, describing the initiative as one that continues to bring communities together and highlight the generosity of the Maltese and Gozitan people.