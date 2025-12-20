ADPD: Dignity and decent living conditions should not be treated as charity

ADPD–The Green Party has called for a shift away from viewing social support as charity, arguing instead that dignity and decent living conditions are fundamental human rights that must be upheld throughout the year.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, party chairperson Sandra Gauci and deputy secretary general Mario Mallia said the festive season should serve as a reminder that solidarity cannot be limited to Christmas alone. They warned that compassion shown during the holidays is meaningless if, for the rest of the year, society turns a blind eye to people in difficulty or actively criminalises vulnerable groups, including the homeless.

Gauci and Mallia stressed that a person’s worth should not be measured by their income or property, but by the inherent dignity of being human, regardless of social class, race or ethnicity. Living decently, they said, should not depend on acts of charity but be guaranteed as a right.

In this context, ADPD reiterated its call for the introduction of a Basic Living Wage and for a minimum wage that is sufficient to meet basic living costs. The party pointed to what it described as alarming statistics, estimating that around 500 people are currently homeless in Malta.

The speakers also highlighted rising housing costs, noting that data from the National Statistics Office shows residential property prices increased by 5.7% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. They further cited figures from trade union Solidarjetà indicating that average rents for a two-bedroom apartment rose by 28.3% between 2022 and 2024, double the increase in the median wage.

According to ADPD, these trends signal a growing risk that more people will struggle to afford basic needs unless stronger measures are taken to rein in what it described as an unbridled free market. The party argued that economic growth and prosperity can only be justified if they are shared by all members of society.

The press conference also drew attention to groups facing particular challenges, including former prisoners struggling to find meaningful employment, people dealing with illness or relationship breakdowns, and migrants who may fall victim to exploitation while being far from their families and support networks.

ADPD thanked organisations and individuals who work year-round to support disadvantaged people and foster a sense of community. The party concluded by reaffirming its commitment to what it described as a politics that serves and supports society, while extending festive greetings to the public.