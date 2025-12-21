Debt by a thousand payments: What party accounts reveal about PL and PN

Both of Malta’s main political parties ended 2024 in the red. But beyond the headline deficits, the financial accounts of the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party suggest two different stories about debt and sustainability.

At first glance, Labour’s loss is the bigger one. In 2024, the PL recorded a deficit of around €1 million, while PN’s deficit stood at €737,000. Yet, the nature of those losses matters more than their size. Labour’s deficit was largely the result of a single, exceptional year of election spending—the local council and European election campaigns. The PN’s, by contrast, reflects deeper, long-standing structural problems linked to its subsidiaries and debt burden.

Liquidity under pressure

Debt levels highlight the contrast between the two parties.

At the end of 2024, Labour reported €7.2 million in liabilities, while PN’s liabilities reached €11.7 million. These figures include both short- and medium-term obligations, ranging from amounts due within the next year to loans repayable over several years.

When looking only at short-term liquidity, both parties appear stretched. PN held €1.4 million in current assets against €2.6 million in current liabilities, meaning it does not have enough readily available resources to cover debts falling due within a year. Labour shows a similar imbalance, with €1 million in current assets and €3 million in current liabilities.

For PN, the situation is compounded by a deeper problem. Its accumulated fund is negative €9.85 million. The party has spent far more over time than it has earned. Its equity position is positive only because of property revaluation reserves, not because it has built up financial surpluses.

Loans and interest a growing concern

Both parties rely heavily on bank borrowing. PN has two main bank loans, one of which was settled during 2024. The remaining loan carries a monthly repayment of €16,500, alongside a significant interest burden.

Labour, meanwhile, has six bank loans, together costing the party around €36,000 per month in repayments. It also relies on a bank overdraft to finance day-to-day operations, a sign of persistent cash-flow pressure.

The difference lies in scale and resilience. Labour’s debt is broadly considered manageable relative to its asset base, though its €160,000 annual finance cost is far from trivial. The party’s auditor flagged uncertainty around property valuations but did not raise a going-concern warning.

PN’s position is more precarious. Its interest bill of nearly €396,000 is very high relative to income, leaving the party dependent on continued bank support and favourable asset valuations. Repeated impairments on loans to subsidiaries suggest that these entities are not financially viable without constant backing from the party itself.

Election spending tells the story

The single biggest factor behind Labour’s 2024 deficit was election spending. During the MEP and local council elections, Labour spent around €1.5 million, with a further €200,000 on general party promotion. This dwarfs PN’s expenditure.

The Nationalist Party spent €251,369 on election campaigns and promotions, plus €14,683 specifically on local council elections. While PN’s tighter spending limited losses in 2024, it also reflects constrained financial capacity rather than strategic choice.

Money from members and donors

Labour collected €102,113 from subscriptions in 2024, slightly more than PN’s €97,588. However, Labour’s membership income fell from €115,019 in 2023, while PN’s rose from €83,166. The figures suggest falling membership in the PL as opposed to increasing membership in the PN.

As far as monetary donations are concerned, the parties are in the same boat. The PN received €1.6 million worth of donations in 2024 while Labour received €1.4 million.

Overall, the Labour Party relies heavily on donations and property income, backed by a large asset base. The Nationalist Party relies more on fundraising and asset sales.

Who pays better?

The PN appears to be the higher-paying employer. In 2024 there were 28 people working with the PN and 15 people with the Labour Party, with total spending on salaries amounting to €384,383 and €564,696 respectively. However, these figures suggest that the average salary in the Labour Party is €20,167.71 while in the PN it’s €25,625.53.

But a look at the PN’s payables, and it seems it has a considerable amount of pending social security contributions, specifically half a million’s worth as of 2024 (€582,389), suggesting delays in meeting statutory obligations.

Property, media and hidden risks

Both parties have considerable property assets. Labour has €13.3 million worth of property, plant and equipment, while the PN has €14.4 million’s worth.

A cause for concern for the Nationalist Party is its investment in Media.Link, the party’s media arm. According to the accounts, Media.Link is loss-making. The party has put substantial funds into Media.Link, but for accounting purposes those funds are now valued at zero.

Lucky for the PN, it holds a modest portfolio of listed shares that showed a positive market revaluation in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has a larger and more diversified group of controlled entities, all effectively 100% controlled, either directly or through holding companies. The main holding company is MLP Holdings Ltd.

Most subsidiaries appear to be held at token value. For MLP Holdings Ltd, and its media and printing companies, One Productions Ltd and Sound Vision Print Ltd, the party’s investment is carried at €2 each. This suggests that these companies historically incurred losses, with very large original costs almost entirely offset by accumulated losses. Labour has not written them down to zero, but keeps them at a nominal value instead.

Labour’s most important single investment is Orpheum Theatre Ltd, with a net book value of almost €2 million.