Momentum calls on government to block Fort Tigné sale to Joseph Portelli

Momentum has called on the Government to act swiftly to reclaim Tigné Fort in Sliema and prevent its transfer to property developer Joseph Portelli.

The statement follows the announcement of a €2.5 million promise of sale agreement between MIDI plc, which owns a 99-year lease on the fort, and developer Joseph Portelli.

"Tigné Fort should not end up in private hands once again. It must remain in the public domain, preserved and accessible for the enjoyment and benefit of all Maltese citizens and visitors alike,” Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola said. “If we value our history and community spaces, the government must act now to secure Fort Tigné as a public asset, not a private hotel."

MIDI announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a promise of sale agreement with J. Portelli Projects for Fort Tigné, the surrounding grounds and part of the Tigné Point car park. The agreed price is €2.5 million for the remaining period of the 99-year temporary emphyteusis originally granted by the government in 2000.

Portelli subsequently declared the intention to turn the place into a hotel.

However, Momentum has pointed out that under the emphyteutical deed signed with the government in 2000, MIDI is prohibited from transferring heritage assets, such as Fort Tigné, to third parties without prior government approval, and no such approval has been granted.

The party has called on the government to immediately allocate €2.5 million to buy back the Tigné Fort emphyteusis, arguing that this would safeguard heritage, ensure public access, and reinforce Malta's commitment to protecting national icons.

Momentum noted that the government has previously invested in cultural and community assets for the public good, including €9.2 million to purchase the King's Own Band Club and €21 million to acquire other band clubs across Malta for local communities.

They emphasised that public heritage such as Fort Tigné should not be treated as a tradable commodity and warned that converting the fort into a hotel would deprive the public of access to yet another national treasure.

J. Portelli Projects has said it has plans to carry out a careful restoration and rehabilitation of Fort Tigné, transforming the site into a “high-end, low-density hotel”.

MIDI said it intends to apply the sale proceeds towards the redemption of its €50 million bond, which is due in July 2026.

Fort Tigné was initially built in 1792 by the Order of St John to protect the entrance of Marsamxett from invading forces.