Labour accuses PN of keeping workers' social contributions for party expenses

The Labour Party has called out the Nationalist Party, accusing it of misappropriating workers' national insurance contributions to cover party expenses.

The PL said PN leader Alex Borg admitted the party has outstanding debts towards its employees in recent comments.

Labour claims the Nationalist Party "stole the contributions of their own workers to cover their expenses for the bad financial decisions they have made over the years," describing the situation as proof that the PN "cannot be trusted with the leadership of the country."

The party pointed out that the law is clear on misappropriation of money, which it describes as "a very serious crime."

This reaction follows Opposition Leader Alex Borg's appearance on Campus 103.7, where he acknowledged that party audits and accounts show outstanding debts, but insisted employees would not be affected since the government covers workers' pension payments.

"Well, from the audits, from the party's accounts, it appeared clear that if you look at the audits, there are outstanding debts, but that doesn't mean that the workers have any problem because, as you know, the government automatically steps in to pay the workers' pensions," Borg said during an interview on Campus 103.7.

The PL said this statement follows five years of violations by the PN of party financing laws.

In the radio interview, Borg acknowledged the financial challenges but said he would work to resolve them.

"Obviously, I will see, at the end of the day, I will see that every financial challenge we have, including the NI, we will see how we can solve them, pay them," he stated.