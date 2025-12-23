Momentum says Marsaskala ferry was already in the pipeline before feasibility study was penned

Momentum has flagged the fact that the Marsaskala ferry project was already in the works before its feasibility study was done.

The Grant Thorton’s feasibility report was released by Transport Malta following a Freedom of Information request filed by Momentum General Secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin.

Momentum said the report’s timeline suggests the government had already committed to launching the ferry service before the feasibility study was concluded in September.

Two months before the document was finished, Marsaskala residents had already voiced their concern over the ferry terminal plans.

The party said this appeared to confirm concerns raised by Marsaskala residents, when protests were announced against what they described as a ministerial decision taken without adequate consultation or investigation.

While the report seeks to justify the project through demand analysis and projected fuel savings, Momentum said a comparison between the FOI request and the document released reveals “significant omissions” related to environmental impact, infrastructure, and operational realities.

“The timeline discrepancies and the lack of critical data regarding environmental impact, parking logistics, and structural safety suggest a project driven by political will rather than sound planning,” Camilleri Gambin noted.

Momentum said that despite specific questions submitted through the FOI request, the report fails to address several key issues.

These include environmental risks linked to the recommended vessel design. According to Momentum, the report does not assess whether deep dredging of Marsaskala harbour would be required, nor does it examine the potential impact on the seabed and marine species.

The report also does not quantify how often the service would be disrupted by adverse weather conditions, despite acknowledging the exposed nature of Marsaskala bay. Momentum said this raises doubts about the reliability of the ferry for daily commuters.

The party further criticised the lack of analysis of alternative solutions. It said the report does not compare the proposed direct ferry with a shuttle bus service linking Marsaskala to the existing Bormla ferry, despite this being specifically requested in the FOI.

Traffic and parking were highlighted as another major gap. While the report claims the project would result in nearly 20,000 avoided car trips, Momentum said this figure is based on commuters driving from surrounding localities such as Żabbar, Marsaxlokk and Għaxaq to Marsaskala. The report does not indicate where these vehicles would park, raising concerns that the project could worsen congestion in the town.

Additionally, the report makes no reference to the results of a survey conducted by Vincent Marmara, despite the FOI request specifically asking for its findings.